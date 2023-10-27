Guadalupe Vázquez vs Yacobitti

“Vamos a la Justicia y ratificá lo que dijiste o pedime disculpas”, le dijo el diputado radical Emiliano Yacobitti. Fue apropósito de la acusación de la periodista Guadalupe Vázquez quien le señaló que la UBA usaría recursos para la campaña de Lousteau. El también vice rector de la UBA, el radical Yaco, se defendió con vehemencia y le reclamó a la periodista acudir juntos a tribunales para ver quien está diciendo la verdad.

 

Las redes tuvieron partida por uno y otro en la polémica. El conductor de La Nación +, Eduardo Feinmann explicó luego por qué no vio la necesidad de salir en defensa de su compañera.

 