Guazzora tiene problemas para conseguir abogado

El militante ultra K Ezequiel Guazzora fue detenido esta madrugada luego de más dos meses en calidad de prófugo. La recompensa de $4 millones, ofrecida por el Ministerio de Seguridad de la Nación, fue clave porque un vecino de Moreno lo terminó delantando.

Guazzora está acusado de los delitos de abuso sexual con acceso carnal y corrupción de menores. No la tendrá nada fácil. Encima se le complicó para conseguir abogado. Adrián Albor, que ya lo defendió en otras causas, en este caso prefirió no aceptar. Y lo propio hizo una abogada que también ya fue su defensora.