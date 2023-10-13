Guerra de periodistas ultra K: Tomas Mendez se cruzó con Roberto Navarro por los audios de Melconian

“¿Por qué no me pedis los audios? No querés averiguarlo”, le dijo el conductor de Extra.

Tomás Mendez, el periodista ultra K que conduce un programa en el canal Extra, salió con los tapones de punta contra Roberto Navarro, quien se negó a replicar los audios sobre Carlos Melconian porque sospecha que son ilegales. “No estamos seguros de la veracidad”, dijo Navarro esta semana.

En su programa, antes de pasar una nueva tanda de audios supuestamente ilegales, Mendez se enojó con Navarro: “¿Por qué no me pedís los audios? No querés averiguarlo. Si tiene mi teléfono Navarro”.

No fue todo. Mendez pasó el famoso video de 2015, cuando Navarro dio ganador a Daniel Scioli en la pantalla de C5N.

De refilón, también le pegó a Victor Hugo Morales, quien habría asegurado que los audios surgen de escuchas ilegales que habría hecho la AFI de Mauricio Macri, y hasta el propio Chiche Gelblung, quien dijo que los audios son de la vida privada. “¿Es más serio hacerle una autopsia a un marciano?”, preguntó con ironía.