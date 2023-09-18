Guerra se casó y hubo un llamado de Patricia

El bailarín y ahora político se casó con Myriam Barroso, su nueva pareja desde la pandemia. En la previa, cumplió con una rutina: fue a hacerse las uñas. En medio de la sesión de pedicura, sonó su celular. Era Patricia quien lo felicitó por el nuevo proyecto de amor. Enterada la empleada del local, pidió hablar con la candidata a presidente para proponerle también hacerla las uñas cuando le sobre unos minutos.¿Irá con la Patoneta?