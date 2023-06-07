Guillermo Moreno el gastronómico

Sorpresa!!!, Guillermo Moreno ha inclinado parte de sus dineros a invertir en el sector gastronómico . Según pudo saber este sitio compró una serie de bares restaurantes cómo el reconocido Babieca, ubicado en Riobamba y Santa Fe. Se lo compró a Manolo , el gallego que aceptó quedarse con sus mozos a regentear el lugar de las mejores medialunas de Recoleta.