Guillermo Moreno y Cristóbal López fueron a la jura del nuevo gobernador de Santa Cruz

Claudio Vidal apuntó en su discurso contra la Justicia de su provincia.

El acto de asunción del nuevo gobernador de Santa Cruz, Claudio Vidal, tuvo algunas presencias llamativas como el ex secretario de Comercio Guillermo, quien se sacó una selfie con una integrante del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la provincia. Paula Ludueña Campos, y con el intendente de Río Gallegos, Pablo Grasso.

En el acto también estuvieron el empresario Cristóbal López y el ex senador Nicolás Fernandez, quien supo ser un aliado de Cristina Kirchner.

Vidal afirmó este domingo que comienza “una nueva etapa en la transformación de la provincia” y se diferenció de la gestión anterior al señalar que “no todos son iguales y no todo la lo mismo”.

Ante la Legislatura provincial, Vidal argumentó que recibe “una provincia devastada”. “Nos toca encabezar una nueva etapa en la transformación de nuestra provincia que es un momento único en más de 32 años, es el momento de probar que si se administra la plata alcanza, que no somos todos iguales y no toda da lo mismo”, aseveró.