Guillermo Moreno y el Gato Sylvestre se cruzaron feo

El periodista y el conductor de C5N se dijeron de todo.

Guillermo Moreno y Gustavo Sylvestre se cruzaron feo en C5N. “No podes pasar por la vida insultando a todo el mundo”, se enojó el conductor luego de varias chicanas del dirigente peronista.

Moreno venía criticando a Axel Kicillof y a otros dirigentes peronistas cuando comenzó con las chicanas. “A vos conmigo te fue bien, te compraste una casa”, dijo el ex secretario de Comercio. Sylvestre le contestó: “La casa me la compré en 1997, estás equivocado”.

Moreno siguió con las chicanas: “Esa es la chiquita, la casa grande te la compraste después. Antes ni te vestías bien como ahora”.

La discusión se puso muy tensa y tuvieron que intervenir los panelistas del programa. Moreno, fiel a su estilo, siguió a los gritos.