Gustavo López se fue a tomar sol en las horas previas al Mundial

El relator Gustavo López se hizo un hueco en la previa del Mundial para tomar en las playas de Doha. López eligió el balneario V-12, como si estuviera en La Feliz. “Una horita por día, hay que hacerlo”, le dijo a sus seguidores. Como si todos pudieran …