Guzmán habló con Fantino: su vida actual y el día que conoció a Alberto Fernández

El ex ministro habló de su gestión como ministro de Economía.

En una charla extensa con Alejandro Fantino, el ex ministro de Economía Martín Guzmán contó cómo conoció a Alberto Fernández y dijo que decidió quedarse a vivir en el país.

“Estoy haciendo una vida más normal”, admitió. Pese a sus conexiones en el exterior, Guzmán actualmente vive en Argentina. “No me fui a vivir afuera. Mi base está acá, sigo trabajando para buscar una Argentina más equitativa, mi pasión más grande es la Argentina“, dijo.

Guzmán conoció a Alberto Fernández en 2028, durante un cena del Grupo Callao en un restorán. Luego comenzaron a tener comunicaciones. Todo se profundizó a partir del anuncio de su candidatura por parte de Cristina Kirchner. “Ese día estaba en un Congreso en Italia”

En la charla, con tono intiminista, el ex ministro contó que estudió economía en la Universidad de La Plata y que su pasión siempre fue el tenis. Guzmán aprendió a jugar con su padre en el club Gimnasia y Esgrima. 

 