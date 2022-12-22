El periodista que llamó “desclasados” a los jugadores pidió perdón

Nicolás Fiorentino contó que recibió amenazas y ataques en las redes sociales

“Me equivoqué, cometí un error, fue una estupidez fruto de la soberbia que siempre hay algo más interesante para decir”, arrancó Nicolás Fiorentino en su programa de radio luego de la polémica por sus dichos en la Tv Pública,

El periodista dijo que fue mal interpretado: “En ningún momento dije que los jugadores eran unos desclasados, tampoco lo pienso. No considero desclasados a los jugadores de la Selección, jamás dije que no iban a la Casa Rosada por desclasados”.

Fiorentino contó que recibió amenazas y ataques de trolls en las redes sociales.

Llamativamente, dos días antes de la polémica, el mismo periodista había pedido una “cacería” contra los periodistas que habían criticado a la Selección. “Me muero porque los jugadores lancen una cacería de periodistas traidores y mala leche. Ni olvido ni perdón. Uno por uno. Que no quede ninguno. Empezando por Liberman y Niembro”, opinó en Twitter.