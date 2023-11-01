Hacia el balotaje: el reseteo político corre más rápido que el económico

Los cambios en el mapa político proyectados al 2024 se aceleran con mayor ador que las medidas económicas de fondo.

El reseteo político tiene un acelere que no compatibiliza con la quietud en las decisiones económicas de fondo. Los economistas sugieren que es lo previsible en plena campaña por el trono. Como dice el ecuatoriano, Jaime Durán Barba, si los candidatos dicen la verdad nadie los votaría. Mentiras verdaderas por medio, Massa va con su speech de gurú curador de las heridas sociales y su contrincante , Milei , le puso  un silenciador a la motosierra.

Massa de los milagros, gasta hasta el último cartucho de la botonera. La pelea con las petroleras le produjo cierto desgaste aunque tras la fuerte pulseada  los camiones con combustible aparecieron. La sorpresa es que con un aumento no programado del 5 % .  El ministro y candidato de la UP no pudo frenar la puja para después del balotaje. Hubo mezquindades y también fuertes disidencias entre las líneas políticas y técnico profesionales de YPF.

Massa tiene un límite en su carrera contra el tiempo. Ha consolidado el cumplir con la deuda contraída con el FMI. Ayer se pagó U$S 2600 millones al organismo crediticio . El resto de los pagos de lo que queda del año se hará con yuanes. Las reservas mírame y no me toques.

La campaña del oficialismo transcurre con la idea fuerza de evitar que gane Milei para que los precios de los servicios como el transporte no escalen al precio real que impone el mercado.  Dicho en la boca del ex ministro macrista , Juan José  Aranguren , un litro de nafta a 800. el ex funcionario sigue acumulando críticas del frente interno opositor  por su falta de cintura y sensibilidad social.

Milei, intervenido por Macri, dejó de imponer ideas disruptivas como eliminar el Banco Central o la dolarización de la economía. Aseguran en su entornos que es solo una pausa hasta ganar . Desmiente que los ex macristas vayan a manejar un posible gabinete. Uno de los misterios de la implosión de Juntos es qué posición tiene actualmente Carlos Melconián. ¿ sería parte de un gobierno con el libertario?

Tantas veces reclamado por el círculo rojo, la mayoría de los economistas, de primera línea, hablan de un tiempo de sacrificio y de un ajuste por medio de una devaluación dirigida , inevitable. El asunto es que el reseteo de la política viene sucediendo en forma de implosión interna del sector opositor que más voluntad política mostraba, hasta aquí, para imprimir los cambios económicos deseados por el establishment.  El Congreso , escenario fundamental de futuros consensos y la gobernabilidad, presenta fragmentos esparcidos en medio de la gran confusión política. Nadie se podrá alegar tener una mayoría firme para sustentar medidas de mediano o largo plazo.

Massa asegura que tiene canales de conformación de un posible gobierno de unidad nacional con “los mejores” . Abona vínculos con dirigentes radicales que mantienen reservas sobre el tigrense. Por ahora, descansan- en el paraguas de la denominada neutralidad electoral. Desde las cercanías de Horacio R Larreta, aún  va madurado la autocrítica de no haber penetrado con el discurso de la moderación:  “Perdimos con Patricia, Juntos perdió la oportunidad de ganar la presidencia”, advierte un ministro porteño. Lo bien que le fue en los debates al Gringo Schiaretti resaltó que el camino podía ser acercar posiciones con ese peronismo crítico al kirchnerismo.

Esperan, en el palacio de Uspallata, que Macri fracase en su movida con Milei y se abra una nueva etapa que permita un reseteo opositor racional.

Los cambios y mutaciones son minuto a minuto. Hasta que la política blanquee sus resacas de campaña , la economía estará en una pausa. De esas que generan un suspenso intratable.

Horacio Caride

 