Halcones apoyaron en un acto a Peretta

Parece que va en serio lo del farmacéutico, Marcelo Peretta quien logro juntar a un grupo de Halcones del Pro, en apoyo a su candidatura a Jefe de gobierno porteño. Entre los presentes, en el desayuno de campaña,  estuvieron Federico Pinedo, Paula Bertol , Joaquin De la Torre y Pablo Torello. Todos tiene un móvil , incomodar a Larreta.

Peretta viene recorriendo la ciudad con el guiño de Patricia Bullrich y Miguel A Pichetto.