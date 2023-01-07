Hamilton contó la intimidad de la relación entre Tapia y Scaloni

José Ignacio Hamilton contó intimidades de la relación entre el titular de la AFA y el DT campeón de Mundo. El periodista de C5N dijo que la relación entre ambos fue en principio tirante ya que Tapia le cerraba la injerencia en temas externos al seleccionado como la faz organizativa general del fútbol que el entrenador consideró siempre importante.

Incluso reveló que en una gira, los dirigentes estuvieron de fiesta con musica en alto volumen y Scaloni les tocó la puerta para pedirles que dejaran dormir a los jugadores.

“Vos dedicate a ser entrenador“, le habría dicho Chiqui en uno de los cruces antes de Qatar. Según Hamilton, esa relación debería resetearse para tener chances de seguir siendo fructífera y destacó que ahora Scaloni tiene más espalda para pedir cosas.