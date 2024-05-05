Hay más Milei de los que uno cree en el planeta

El exabrupto del funcionario español contra la figura del presidente argentino , muestra que el estilo de Milei no sería un “talento” solo argento.

Los dichos del ministro de transporte español, Oscar Puente, fueron contestados con la ínfula de la  fiebre tuitera de nuestro presidente. Puente había hecho alusión a Milei especulando que sus formas estaban alentadas por algún tipo de ingesta de sustancias prohibidas

. El espectáculo bilateral continuó con el primer mandatario  argentino involucrándose en denunciar los supuesto actos de corrupción de la esposa del presidente ibérico, Begoña Gómez.

Milei , que tiene pensado viajar a España a mediados de mayo para participar de un acto de VOX, decidió eludir mecanismo diplomáticos habituales y envió una carta directa firmada por él , en. la que se mete en el lodazal interno aqueja también a los  españoles ,  “han puesto en peligro la unidad del Reino” y lo llevará a la disolución de España”, opinó directo de la crisis política del país europeo. 

El episodio describe que nuestra supuesta novedad disruptiva , son compatibles con aquellos otros fenómenos que llegan. con una años de delete desde el las principales capitales del poder  , ejemplo de ello fue la ola neoliberal de los 90 que ya estaba probada en el Primer Mundo. A pesar de poner en riego nuestro trabajado ego,  no somos siempre tan originales, tampoco con los llamados líderes formateados en Showmans de lo público,

Tiempos de la contratara de la fábula del Rey desnudo. Ya no es necesario simular que el líder va vestido sino se desnuda con la sinceridad de sus instintos bajos, haciendo de sus intervenciones publicas un espectáculo obsceno, con los seguidores que aplauden a rabiar sus grotescas ocurrencias. Es decir se perdió el pudor y el valor esencial de la verdad.

Son mandatarios que priorizan las formas al contenido , aunque muchos tienen claros objetivos desde sus planes económicos , y que toman el camino de estar en campañas permanentes, incluso en posesión del poder.

Trump , el padre de todos, Bolsonaro algo similar en al región y para ir a las izquierdas, el mandatario español Pedro Sanchez , que cuando vio peligrar el control de su segundo mandato, tuvo en vilo durante varios días a su población sobre una posible renuncia que nunca ocurrió.

Milei emitió exabruptos a varios presidentes por simplemente estar en la antípodas de su pensamiento, haciendo de sus bases panelísticas una prolongación de estilo como Jefe de estado.

Acaso:  ¿qué fueron lo dichos sobre un Lula “un comunista corrupto”, al mandatario colombiano Petro “terrorista asesino”?.  por citar los ejemplos algunos ejemplos. Su canciller , Diana Mondino aun no dio disculpas por considerar a los chinos seres “todos iguales”. Los lideres con este formato contagian a sus funcionarios y tienen serias chances de mimetizár a sus audiencias en una masa grosera y chabacana. En definitiva ¿ Nacieron de un repollo o fueron votados siendo de esta manera?

En el fuero interno , etas características suenan naturalizadas,  ya que estamos transitando casi 20 años de una grieta feroz en la sociedad , Por eso  que el presidente ataque la Universidad publica o que decida ningunear la Feria de Libro , son jugadas arriesgada en una comunidad todavía con ciertos valores aspiraciones de navegar por canales de la cultura , pero a no sorprenderse si en la calle profunda haya gente que aplauda este tipo de chapuzadas con el mismo fervor de celebración de una jugada de Furia en Gran Hermano.

Horacio Caride

 