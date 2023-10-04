¿Hay otro intendente amante de los cruceros?

Hay fuerte rumores que antes del Debate , segunda parte, saltarían imágenes de otro intendente mostrando impune en un viaje de placer. Se cree que por su personalidad y perfil tiene todos los boletos picados . Hay llamados de alerta en el PJ bonaerense.  ¿Será cierto o una falsa alarma?