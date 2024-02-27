ANSeS: el broker cercano a Alberto Fernández y sus negocios en el automovilismo

Héctor Martínez Sosa es broker de seguros se involucró en 2009 en el automovilismo junto a Agustín Canapino.

Héctor Martínez Sosa (HMS) acaba de quedar involucrado en el escándalo que se destapó en la ANSES con la contratación millonaria de seguros. Su nombre saltó a la luz porque además de ser un hombre de los seguros está casado con la ex secretaria de Alberto Fernández, María Cantero. Por si faltaba poco, el ex presidente declaró en su declaración jurada que le debe plata. 

“En 2018, estalló un escándalo de corrupción en Chubut, que involucró a Patagonia Broker, una empresa de Torres García con participación estatal. El gobernador Das Neves corrió a Torres García y colocó a Martínez Sosa, el amigo presidencial, en su lugar. Cuentan empresarios que los llamaban desde la Rosada para que contrataran a Martínez Sosa, el mismo al que Fernández dice deberle dólares en sus declaraciones juradas. Hombre afortunado Fernández: su amigo publicista Albistur le presta departamento y su amigo Martínez Sosa, plata”, contó Ricardo Roa en una nota en Clarín que destapó el escándalo de Nación Seguros.

Además de los seguros, Martín Sosa también está vinculado al automovilismo. De hecho, es uno de los principales sponsors de Agustín Canapino, uno de los mejores pilotos argentinos de la actualidad con 4 títulos en Turismo Carretera, 7 en Top Race V6, y 2en Súper TC 2000. “Es mucho más que un sponsor y un apellido”, lo presentó el Rifle Varela en 2021,

Con su empresa de seguros, Martinez Sosa apoyó a Canapino desde que tenía 19 años. “En ese momento no sabía nada del automovilismo. Hace 13 años que estamos junto a él”, contaba el empresario en una conferencia realizada en 2021.

“Foto con Héctor Martínez Sosa, a quien le estaré toda mi vida agradecido, confiando en mi desde el 2009 y la persona que me ayudó en todo desde que perdí a mi viejo”, publicó Canapino en 2022.

El año pasado, Canapino fue declarado como Personalidad Destacada en el ámbito del Deporte por la Legislatura de la Ciudad. En ese acto, Martín Sosa volvió a elogiarlo: “Agustín es una persona y un deportista distinto, que cuenta con 3 características muy marcadas: tiene un talento natural, tiene la voluntad para desarrollar ese talento y llevarlo a la práctica con objetivos claros y tiene la perseverancia para que esa voluntad se continúe en el tiempo”.

 