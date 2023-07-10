Horacio y Patricia concentrarán la campaña en Vicente López, uno de los pocos espacios neutrales de su fuerte interna

Los recibirá en diferentes momentos la intendenta. Junto a Mar del Plata son los pocos bastiones del PRO que velaron armas.

La intendenta, Soledad Martínez, recibirá  en instancias separadas, a los dos contendientes de la feroz interna  del PRO por la Paso y en busca del sillón de Rivadavia. La sucesora de Jorge Macri tiene muy buen diálogo con ambos sectores y además Vicente López, junto con Mar del Plata,  representan los bastiones que gobierna el PRO que han consensuado mantener como espacios neutrales ante la intensa contienda.

De hecho, en ambos distritos, han arreglado la confección de boletas en Y , es decir llevaran a los dos candidatos a presidentes arriba y un sola candidata a intendente , en la tira a introducir en la urna..

Soledad fue preparando el terreno, y recibió a la ex vice presidenta , Gabriela Michetti , en lo que marco la reaparición pública de esta dirigente que secundo a Mauricio Macri en su presidencia. Michetti se mostró en contra de las peleas internas.   Recordemos que a Gabriela , en su momento, la bajó Macri para impedir que la interna se fuera de las manos frente a Larreta por la sucesión en la ciudad .

Las cosas ahora so a todo o nada como también lo muestra la PASO entre Jorge Macri y Martín Lousteau que viene creciendo en el nivel de agresiones. Vicente López es es oasis neutral donde hay contención del fuego amigo.