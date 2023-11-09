Horas antes del atentando a Cristina, el espía Zanchetta consultó los datos del jefe de su custodia

Diego Carbone fue espiado el día anterior en la base de datos de SudamericaData.

La causa de espionaje que tiene como protagonista al espía Ariel Zanchetta acumula decenas de datos llamativos. Muchos de ellos todavía no tienen una explicación lógica.

Entre los espiados figura el jefe de la custodia de la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner, Diego Carbone. Pero hay más. Expedientepolitico pudo saber que Zanchetta consultó los datos personales de Carbone en la base de SudamericaData, la empresa allanada por la Justicia, apenas un día antes del atentado contra la vice.

El atentado contra Cristina Kirchner dejó en evidencia una serie de errores y graves fallas de la custodia de la vicepresidenta. Sin embargo, la Cristina nunca apuntó a los custodios. Y mucho menos a Carbone.

Cuando declaró ante el fiscal Carlos Rívolo como testigo, el comisario Carbone dijo que “ninguno de los integrantes de la custodia en ese momento se dio cuenta de lo que estaba pasando. Caso contrario tendría que haber utilizado el Protocolo, que es la evacuación a un punto seguro de la vicepresidenta”.

Además de consultar los datos de Carbone, el espía Zanchetta también se encargó de averiguar los antecedentes de Fernando Sabag Montiel, el hombre que intentó matar a la vicepresidenta. Esa búsqueda en SudamericaData fue el mismo día del atentado, cerca de las 22 horas, cuando ya había trascendido la identidad del homicida fallido.