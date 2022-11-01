Hubo otros roces que no trascendieron el día del insulto de Bullrich a Felipe Miguel

El que tomó cierto estado público fueron los insultos que le propinó Bullrich a Felipe Miguel. Otro del cual surgieron versiones fue un fuerte

Hay versiones de un intercambio entre Larreta y Jorge Macri en la previa de la presentación del libro de Mauricio.

“Para Que” tuvo sus teloneros de Titanes en el Ring. Trascendieron varios roces con insultos en la previa a la presentación del segundo libro de Mauricio Macri.  Uno, que hasta se subió parcialmente a través de una imagnen grabada por celular, fue el cruce entre Patricia Bullrich y el Jefe de gabinete porteño, Felipe Miguel.

Se escucha entre bullicios a una Patricia  muy enojada diciéndole al funcionario larretista “conmigo no se jode” . Menos perceptible es “La próxima te rompo la cara”, de parte de la Piba.

Lejos de arrepentirse, Bullrich salió a decir que Miguel la había acusado en los medios de ser funcional al kirchnerismo. “No me banco la hipocresía”, justificó.

Cabe recordar que ese día, en los salones de la Rural, se respiró un ambiente espeso debido a que unas horas antes se había dado a conocer la alianza entre la titular dle PRO y el primo de Mauricio, Jorge Macri, quien además ocupa un sitial importante en el gabinete de Horacio.

Precisamente, cuentan que el Jefe de gobierno tuvo un roce muy tenso en la playa de estacionamiento cuando su ministro le fue a dar un abrazo. Desde el sector de Jorge Macri señalan que la foto con Patricia fue bajo presión de la dirigente que aspira a la carrera presidencial .

Recordemos que la respuesta de Larreta no se hizo esperar ya que apareció apoyando el acto radical de Costa Salguero donde el blanco de las críticas fue Mauricio.

Otro aspecto del momento de tensión  dentro de Juntos lo provocó el resultado electoral en Brasil. Bullrich y Pichetto bloquearon un comunicado de salutación, de la Mesa de Conuducción, dentro de la coalición opositora. Ambos tienen clara simpatías hacia Bolsonaro.