“Iba a fundir a los gobernadores y tuvo que recular en chancletas”

El anuncio del Gobierno de bajar el capítulo fiscal de la ley ómnibus fue un mazazo para las intenciones del gobierno de Javier Milei. En el kirchnerismo se dieron cuenta rápido de la derrota. “Iba a fundir a los gobernadores y tuvo que recular en chancletas”, ironizó Santiago Cafiero tras las declaraciones del Presidente y el posterior anuncio.

Y agregó: “Lo dijimos del primera día, esta ley es invotable, nosotros interpretamos muy bien la voluntad popular. La Argentina no le dio un cheque en blanco al presidente Milei”.