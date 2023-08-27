Impacto por la muerte del fiscal Delgado

El fiscal Federico Delgado murió a los 54 años , víctima de cáncer de pulmón . Una figura disruptiva dentro del campo minado de criticas de la justicia. Delgado vivió con austeridad y profundas convicciones su mandato de funcionario. Además de haber participado de diversas investigaciones anti corrupción, fue uno de los pocos integrantes de la justicia que estuvo a favor del pago de impuestos a las ganancias del poder judicial. Se manejaba en bicicleta para ir a Comodoro Py.

 

 

 

 