Importantes descuentos del Banco Ciudad por el Día de la Madre

El Banco Ciudad ofrece descuentos de hasta el 30% y cuotas sin interés para la celebración del Día de la Madre. Las promociones abarcan a las compras realizadas con la billetera virtual MODO, con las tarjetas de débito y crédito del Banco Ciudad, en más de 1.400 locales de los principales shoppings del país y en rubros tales como indumentaria, calzado, accesorios, perfumes y cosméticos, estética, entre otros; además de ofertas especiales en el marketplace Tienda Ciudad.

Del 7 al 16 de octubre, el Banco Ciudad ofrecerá un 20% de reintegro y habrá un beneficio adicional del 10% los días 11, 12 y 13 de octubre, alcanzando al 30% el reintegro total durante esas jornadas en todas las promociones especiales por el día de la madre.

Estos beneficios abarcan a los comercios de casi 40 shoppings ubicados tanto en el AMBA como en el interior del país, donde el Banco Ciudad tiene presencia; por ejemplo: Galerías Pacífico, Unicenter, Dot, Alto Palermo, Alto Avellaneda, Abasto, Devoto Shopping y Distrito Arcos para Capital y Gran Buenos Aires, Córdoba Shopping, Mendoza Plaza, Palmares (Mendoza), Portal Salta, Portal Tucumán, y VAS (Villa Allende Shopping), abonando exclusivamente desde la App Modo o desde la App Mobile de Banco Ciudad.

Asimismo continúa vigente durante octubre la promoción que ofrece 30% de descuento en peluquerías y centros de estética adheridos, los días jueves y sábados pagando con las tarjetas del Banco Ciudad a través desde la App Modo o desde la App Mobile de Banco Ciudad.

Además en el marketplace “Tienda Ciudad” (www.tiendaciudad.com.ar) hay financiación en hasta 12 cuotas sin interés y descuentos en productos seleccionados; también habrá ofertas dentro del Programa de Puntos Ciudad megusta! (www.ciudadmegusta.com.ar), que ofrece artículos de tecnología, para el hogar, el cuidado personal, equipajes y accesorios, entre otros.