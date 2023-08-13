Incertidumbre y un recuento de votos que será muy lento

A la vez se confirma un bajo nivel de participación electoral en una jornada plagada de problemas con el voto concurrete de la ciudad.

No puede ser mas lento… Decía el gran René Lavand al hacer el milagro de la simulación con su única mano. Sobre quién es el responsable de las demoras y las fallas en el voto concurrente en la ciudad se hablará en los próximos días. En tanto, con una bajísima participación ciudadana se anticipa una noche muy larga de complejidad en el recuento de los votos.

En la peor PASO, en el 2015, la participación ciudadana fue del 74%. Ahora, en el mejor de los casos arañará el 70%. La apatía y bronca activó la distancia con el acto electoral. A Larreta se le adjudica un grave error por no haber aceitado la modalidad doble del voto, con centenares de máquinas que fallaron en las escuelas. En su cara, fue su contrincante Patricia la que experimentó la falla de una máquina 7 veces y para colmo en una de las pasadas la boleta electrónica tradujo un voto erróneo al emitido por la Halcona.

Milei parece ser el máximo catalizador del voto bronca. Hay bocas de urna que lo ubican por arriba del 20%, logrando una excelente elección. Horacio y Patricia asoman un cabeza a cabeza. Mientras, Massa se juega todo a quedar como el candidato individualmente más votado.

El voto duro cordobés de Mauricio Macri parece haber mutado hacia el León anarco capitalista. Lo mismo estaría pasando en Mendoza y Entre Ríos. Increíble, teniendo en cuenta su desarticulada campaña. Es la Bronca, Estúpido.

 