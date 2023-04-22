Incorporan los autos eléctricos a la ley Nacional de transito

La comisión de Transporte estuvo presidida por el diputado nacional Jorge Rizzotti (UCR). También, se avaló la iniciativa para designar con el nombre de “La Paternal – Diego Armando Maradona” a la estación del ferrocarril de la línea San Martín.

Al comienzo, se firmó dictamen al proyecto del diputado nacional José Luis Gioja (FdT) que busca incorporar a los vehículos eléctricos a la actual Ley Nacional de Transito N° 24.449, lo cual permitirá la circulación de autos y motos a propulsión eléctrica, cumpliendo con las condiciones requeridas y la obligatoriedad de los elementos de seguridad.

Sobre este tema, Maximiliano Ferraro, de la Coalición Cívica, señaló que “era necesario actualizar la ley nacional de tránsito para lograr una integralidad de toda la normativa”. “Es un avance, pero no alcanza”, expresó al tiempo que agregó: “Tenemos que discutir seriamente lo que es la promoción de la electromovilidad para cumplir con el acuerdo de Paris para bajar la emisión de huellas de carbono”, puntualizó.

Se avanzó también en unificar en un proyecto tres iniciativas que modifican artículos de la Ley Nacional de Tránsito N° 24.449. Una de ellas modifica los artículos 69 y 71 para “garantizar una notificación fehaciente a los presuntos infractores y, a su vez, el derecho a defensa del cual goza todo aquel que se encuentre en nuestro territorio nacional”. Otra, cambiar los artículos 13 y 14 sobre otorgamiento y requisitos para la licencia de conducir. Y, en tercer lugar, la que apunta a modificar el artículo 47 sobre el uso de las luces.