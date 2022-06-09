Increparon a Victoria Donda en una confitería

La titular del INADI fue increpada por un hombre mientras compartía una comida con otra mujer. El video que se viralizó muestra un hombre que se acerca a la ventana del restaurante, sin intención alguna de ocultarse de Donda. “Mirá a quién tengo acá, ¡eh! Mirá, a Vicky Donda, ¡eh!”, dice mientras la filma con su celular.

Luego, utiliza el término “Nac & Pop” (Nacional y Popular) de manera irónica para criticar a la también abogada por el local que había elegido para comer. “¿Qué pasa mi amor, qué te tapás?, le recrimina.

El episodio ocurrió en un bar, a metros de PLaza de Mayo.