Innvestigan a las pistas de “los copitos de azúcar” por el atentado a Cristina

Aparecieron varias imagenes de los copitos sosados de azucar en dicersas manifestaciones k a favor de la vice. ¿Los copitios funcionaron como fachada de inteligencia?

Las novedades en la causa por el ataque a Cristina Kirchner no dejan de sorprender. Ahora, la Justicia sospecha que la venta de copitos de azúcar era una cobertura de los acusados para planificar el atentado.
Así como se lee: tanto Fernando Sabag Montiel como su novia, los dos detenidos por el caso, se dedicaban a la venta de copos de azúcar, raro en una manifestación peronista donde lo que domina es el choripan..

Lo que descubrieron los investigadores en las últimas horas es que hubo vendedores de copos de azúcar justamente en las marchas de los militantes a la puerta de la casa de la vicepresidenta en los días previos.
Si bien todavía no ordenaron medidas urgentes, investigan si los que vendieron copos de azúcar en la previa son los dos detenidos o si fueron los compañeros que defendieron en los medios a Fernando y la novia.

Varios canales de noticias , como Crónica TV o C5N,  mostraron varias imagenes de los copitos de fondo de militantes k en el  barrio de Recoleta