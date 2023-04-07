Inquietud de periodistas de medios privados por cerco en la agenda de Alberto

Cronistas de medios privados radiales y televisivos han sido irradiados de actividades del presidente. También hay malestar en la sala de periodistas de la Rosada. Cerruti sigue atacando la cobertura de los medios. ¿Operativo mordaza ?

En las útimas coberturas de la agenda presidenical , cronistas de medios privados encontraron diversas excusas de parte de prensa de presidencia para no poder cubrir la actividad presidencial mientras que a los medios públicos se les dio preferencia.

Un caso fue en el CCK , justo el día del crimen al colectivero. Alberto compartió una agenda con la ministro, Carla Vizzotti. Ls excusas son que debía haberse acreditado con anterioridad , cuando nunca se notificó de esa prescripción. A parte, se dej+o afuera a los acreditados de la Casa Rosada. El asunto junto con los constantes dichos de Cerruti en contra de las coberturas de los medios de la actividad presidencial , han puesto en alerta a los colegas. Hasta ahora el asunto no mereció ningun comunicado de las Asociaciones de prensa. Los recuerdos con los 90, cuando el menemismo intentaba aplicar una ley mordaza, son naturales.

Día atrás, la portavoz hizo un conferencia de prensa solo para los denominados Medios Villeros…

 

 