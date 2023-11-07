Insaurralde está entre los políticos espiados por un ex policía que reportaba al “Conu” Rodriguez y a Tailhade

El ex jefe de Gabinete de Kicillof tenía relación estrecha con Rodriguez, pero a su vez lo espiaban.

El espía preso Ariel Zanchetta, un ex policía que operaba como falso periodista, reportaba a dos personas: el camporista Fabián “Conu” Rodríguez y al diputado nacional ultra K Rodolfo Tailhade. Sus jefes a su vez reportaban a Máximo y Cristina Kirchner.

El “Conu” Rodriguez es conocido por el manejo discrecional de la pauta de la provincia de Buenos Aires, una herramienta con la cual condicionaba a periodistas de diferentes medios. En esa época, tuvo un estrecho vínculo con Martín Insaurralde, que cumplía la función de jefe de Gabinete de Axel Kicillof. Sin embargo, el espía Zanchetta tuvo a Insaurralde entre sus “objetivos”.

Con la información que obtenía de Sudamericanadata, Zanchetta armaba carpetas o informes de inteligencia. Entre los ejemplos citados por el fiscal Gerardo Pollicita al momento de pedir los últimos allanamientos, figura el archivo 357419 denominado “INSAURRALDE Y CIRIO.docx”. De esa carpeta, solo trascendió que el ex policía accedió a datos sobre el salario de Insaurralde y a una sociedad.

Según pudo saber este medio, Zanchetta no solo chateaba con el “Conu” Rodriguez sino que lo visitaba en su oficina de la AFIP.

Hasta ahora se detectó que el espía guardaba en una notebook al menos 1.196 informes de inteligencia. Hay políticos, empresarios, jueces, fiscales, y periodistas. La lista de espiados exhibe la magnitud de este escándalo.

 