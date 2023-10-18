Insaurralde saldrá de su encierro y daría una entrevista después de las elecciones

Está eligiendo el medio. Sería también Telefe. Burlando asesora a él y a su ex Jesica.

Martín Insaurralde está tratando de sacar la cabeza a la superficie nuevamente tras el escándalo por la denuncias de lavado de dinero y corrupción luego de las imágenes obscenas en el Crucero Bandido . Aconsejado por el abogado , Fernando Burlando, quien es también patrocinante de su ex Jesica Cirio, evalúa dar una entrevista después de las elecciones nacionales de este domingo .

Sería en la misma pantalla que su ex se defendió, es decir el canal Telefe. Desde que estalló el escándalo el ex funcionario de Kicillof dejó de transitar sus movimientos habituales como el partido de Lomas de Zamora y permanece enclaustrado en un country privado , barrio Las Chacras, dentro del country Fincas de San Vicente.

Siguen las especulaciones sobre su total torpeza al haberse dejado filmar en el yate Bandido mientras disfrutaba de los placeres de Marbella con la modelo Sofía Clereci.  Desde un vendetta del sector del juego o el de la propia amante que quería exclusividad , navegan las hipótesis de las huellas que dejó sobre su comportamiento impune.

Al juego de una campaña donde todo vale, el ex intendente y ex Jefe de gabinete de Kicillof , dejó al desnudo todo su entramado de negocios y a la vez puso en riesgo al tranquilidad de muchos de sus colegas del sistema político. ¿Cuántos cruceros más habrá sin exhibir ?, es una pregunta válida como metáfora.

Insaurralde atraviesa junto a Cirio una batería de sospechas muchas de ellas ya instituidas en el campo de una causa judicial que comanda el juez,  Ernesto Kreplak, el hermano del ministro de salud provincial. La coincidencia haría imagina cierta indulgencia hacia el acusado , hasta hace poco hombre fuerte del gobierno con sede en La Plata, sin embargo fuentes judiciales cercanas hablan de un magistrado que “no cerrará la causa ni firmará cualquier cosa”.

La situación de Insaurralde se complica no por lo potente de sus placeres de navegante , sino partiendo de una sencilla pregunta :¿De donde sacó tanta plata como funcionario para darse todos los lujos que ahora se han visibilizado? Ello lleva inevitablemente a ir a la raíz de los intereses que lo circundan: juego, negocios inmobiliarios y La Salada. La causa arrastra nuevos aportes de posibles pruebas. Acusan al vice jefe de gabinete bonaerense, Juan Pablo de Jesús, de ser su testaferro.

La edil de Juntos en el Partido de la Costa, Evangelina Milagros Cardone, señala a Jesús como el testaferro de Insaurralde con más de 60 propiedades muchas de ellas emplazadas en Costa del Este. Jesús fue padrino de la boda entre Martín y Jésica y compartió al menos un viaje de los muchas millas acumuladas por el ex funcionario con motivaciones placenteras. Fue al Caribe el 27 de diciembre pasado.

Kicillof había anunciado la disolución de la Jefatura de gabinete pero debe ser por ley, es decir que se podría concretar después de las elecciones y siempre y cuando sea reelecto. Mientras, desde la gobernación dejan trascender que Jesús nunca estuvo nombrado sino que Insaurralde lo tenía de consejero permanente.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 