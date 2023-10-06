Insaurralde se cruzó con Larreta antes de irse a España y lo quiso carpetear

Se cruzaron en un vip de Ezeiza. El jefe de Gobierno estaba con su pareja y viajaba a Nueva York.

La primera pista la dio Carlos Pagni, cuando contó que Martín Insaurralde se habría cruzado con un político de la oposición en el aeropuerto de Ezeiza antes de tomarse el vuelo de Iberia que lo llevó a España, el 15 de septiembre pasado.

Pagni también dijo que ese político estaba en tránsito hacia Nueva York.

Ahora se supo que el político en cuestión era Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, que viajó a Estados Unidos para participar del Foro de Gobiernos Regionales y Locales que se realiza en la previa de la Asamblea anual de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas. Además de la participación en el foro, la agenda incluía reuniones con los alcaldes de Bogotá, Río de Janeiro y Londres.

Tras ese encuentro en Ezeiza, se filtró casualmente una foto de Larreta y su pareja, los dos de espalda. Ahora se supo que detrás de esa jugada habría estado el propio Insaurralde, que luego terminó envuelto en el escándalo del año por la filtración de los videos y las fotos de su escandaloso viaje a Marbella con la modelo Sofía Clerici.