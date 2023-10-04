Insaurralde viajó por Iberia pero se sospecha que lo esperaba un avión privado en Madrid

El intendente de Lomas de Zamora está acorralado por la Justicia.

El fiscal federal Sergio Mola ya pudo determinar en base a los registros de Migraciones que Martín Insaurralde salió del país el 15 de septiembre, a las 20 horas, en un vuelo de la empresa Iberia. 

El vuelo lo trasladó a Madrid pero ¿cómo llegó hasta Marbella? Según pudo saber ExpedientePolitico, se sospecha que en Madrid ya lo esperaba un avión privado de lujo. En el mundo aeronáutico se habla de un Gufstream IV, un avión de lujo muy similar al que tiene Lionel Messi. El avión en cuestión, matricula T7SUE, estuvo en Madrid y luego en Ibiza. Dos días después, también pasó por Malaga.

Otra opción que se baraja es otro avión de lujo que viajó a España en esa misma fecha.

Respecto a la modelo Sofia Clerici, el fiscal Mola ya determinó que viajó a España el 7 de septiembre en un vuelo de línea. Ambos habrían regresado el 21 en vuelos separados.

Todavía falta determinar quién pagó el famoso yate Bandido 90 y la estadía en el hotel Marbella Club, uno de los más lujosos de la zona.

 