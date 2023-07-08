Insólita declaración de un ministro massista tras el paro de colectivos

En medio de la tensión por el paro de colectivos de este jueves, el ministro de Transporte de la Provincia, Jorge D’Onofrio, aseguró que el Gobierno giró los fondos correspondientes en subsidios, pero dijo que las empresas presionaron mediante el paro para aumentar su margen de ganancia.

En ese contexto, en una entrevista con Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), el ministro que responde a Sergio Massa vinculó las publicidades que hacen algunas empresas de colectivos con una supuesta militancia política. “Fíjese que quienes empujan este conflicto son las empresas que, en términos generales, mejor les va. Si analiza algunos de esos grupos concentrados, vea a quienes les dieron las lunetas traseras para hacer publicidad. Basta ver las publicidades de los colectivos que hacen paro para saber quién está detrás“, lanzó.

La oposición se hizo un festín con esas declaraciones.