Insólito: Alberto anunció una corresponsalía de Télam en la Antártida

Será itinerante pero igual sorprendió en el mercado de los medios.

El vuelo de Alberto Fernández a la Antártida tuvo una pasajera inesperada. Entre la comitiva estaba la presidenta de Télam, Bernanda Llorente. El motivo es que la agencia oficial tendrá una corresponsalía itinerante en ese lugar. El objetivo, según se informó, es “darle mayor visibilidad” a lo que ocurre en la base Marambio.

“Vamos a crear una corresponsalía antártica itinerante de la agencia Télam porque a la Argentina le importa conocer las noticias de nuestra Antártida”, subrayó Fernández en su discurso por cadena nacional.

Según informó la agencia estatal, para poner en marcha la corresponsalía Télam celebró un convenio de cooperación con la Dirección Nacional del Antártico (DNA) y el Comando Conjunto Antártico (CoCoAntar) que permitirá que “haya al menos un equipo periodístico de Télam al sur del paralelo 60” en cada campaña antártica de verano, siempre que lo permitan las posibilidades “logísticas, presupuestarias y meteorológicas”.

El discurso del Presidente dejó muy poco para el análisis político. Apenas hizo hincapié en el “futuro” en un año electoral y alertó sobre una “amenaza nuclear”, al cumplirse un año de la invasión de Rusia en Ucrania.

“Argentina es mirada por el mundo como el símbolo de todo lo que podemos lograr juntos. Por eso desde el final del mundo, vengo a hablarles de nuevos inicios, de principios. Comienza un mañana de paz y prosperidad”, señaló el mandatario en el marco de las internas del oficialismo con miras a las candidaturas para las elecciones presidenciales de este año.