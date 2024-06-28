Insólito enojo de Milei y Adorni tras la agresión a un youtuber libertario

El Presidente y el vocero reaccionaron. Adorni dijo que “es un periodista” como todos.

La agresión a un youtuber libertario derivó en un nuevo debate sobre el periodismo. El protagonista que disparó la polémica es Mariano Pérez, un influencer que milita para LLA y fue equiparado a un periodista profesional.

Oriundo de Necochea, el joven comenzó a seguir a Milei en la campaña de 2021. Desde su canal de Youtube se hizo muy popular dentro de los militantes libertarios.

La agresión que sufrió este jueves, mientras cubría la protesta en el Congreso, derivó en un insólito debate sobre el periodismo. El Presidente aprovechó para cuestionar a FOPEA por no condenar la agresión. “Fopea es una vergüenza“, escribió el Jefe de Estado tras un mensaje que publicó el exjefe de Asesores de Alberto Fernández, Antonio Aracre.

El vocero presidencial, Manuel Adorni, también decidió expresarse en su habitual conferencia de prensa en Casa Rosada. “Queremos expresar el más absoluto repudio a las agresiones que una patota piquetera le propinó a Mariano Pérez, periodista del medio Break Point, y que tantos otros que sufren cada vez que tratan de mostrar una realidad que por alguna razón muchos no quieren que se vea”, dijo.

 