Insólito: la Justicia multará a Sebastián Domenech si habla sobre sus hijos

Deberá pagar 20 mil pesos si no cumple con una orden de la misma jueza.

Hay cosas que no se entienden. La jueza Ana Paula Garona Dupuis intimó al periodista Sebastián Domenech a “acatar la medida dispuesta bajo apercibimiento de imponerle una multa de 20 mil pesos por cada incumplimiento acreditado”.

Dicho de otro modo: según la magistrada, el periodista ni siquiera puede contar en los medios y las redes sociales los detalles de su caso y de sus hijos, con los que busca revincularse tras seis años de una cautelar provisoria resuelta por esa jueza, que como tal nunca debió extenderse tanto tiempo sin definir la situación de fondo.

Por el cumplimiento de esa cautelar, Domenech, periodista por elección, nunca contó sobre su propio caso, pero ante la falta de respuestas, explotó en los últimos meses en las redes sociales y, según explicó, no puede ver “a los mellis, como los llama cariñosamente, “por una falsa denuncia de la madre”.

Ahora, no solo que no los puede ver sino que tampoco los puede mencionar. Lo más parecido a que no existen en su vida como él en la de ellos.

Pero Domenech dijo basta: “Si no publico más es porque ya no tengo más plata para seguir pagando multas. Pero no le tengo miedo a esta acusación porque esto no es un ‘desacato’, es mi lucha para recuperar el vínculo con mis hijos. El tiempo pasado ya lo perdimos para siempre”.