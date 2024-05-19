Interesante debate de periodistas progresistas en un set radial

Ocurrió entre Sietecase y Bercovich. El fenómeno Milei y qué hacer.

Pasó en Radio con Vos. Se cruzaron Reynaldo Sietecase y Alejandro Bercovich. La temática del pase radial fue cómo se llegó a un Milei y qué se hizo mal antes para ello. Sietecase mantuvo la postura que quizás algunos de los planteos que aborda el actual presidente deberían haberlos realizado otros, como el cuidado del deficit fiscal. A eso, Bercovich contrapuso su visión de no regalarle un discurso progresista a la derecha.

El pase radial que se viralizó en las redes