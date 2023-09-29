Interna de periodistas moderadores del Debate

Una periodista quedo herida porque la bajaron como moderadora de uno de los debates presidenciales , y quedó como suplente. Era una fija y luego se disculparon desde el Comité organizador ya que uno de sus miembros alertó que se estaba favoreciendo a una señal de noticias. El periodista, del mismo canal, quedó aliviado ya que no tiene demasiada onda con ella.