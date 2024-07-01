Internas en el Consejo de la Magistratura por la acusación al juez federal de Rosario

Se trata de Marcelo Bailaque, acusado de proteger a Esteban Lindor Alvarado, uno de los jefes narcos más poderosos.

El caso del juez federal de Rosario Marcelo Bailaque, acusado de proteger a Esteban Lindor Alvarado, uno de los jefes narcos más poderosos de Rosario, dividió aguas en el Consejo de la Magistratura. Hay un sector que no quiere acusar al magistrado, pero también habría varios votos para activar el juicio político.

Este lunes comenzaron a declarar los testigos ante la Comisión de Acusación.

Están citados fiscales provinciales Schiappa Pietra y Edery, del área de Criminalidad Compleja del Ministerio Público de la Acusación, y también el ex fiscal federal Marcelo Di Giovanni y el titular de la Procuraduría de Narcocriminalidad, Diego Iglesias. Los dos primeros fueron los que pusieron en evidencia que en 2013 Bailaque había desestimado importante evidencia contra Alvarado.

En los últimos días trascendió un dato que complicó la situación de Bailaque: compartía el contador con el capo narco. “No podía desconocerlo porque tenía una causa en su juzgado”, dijo una fuente judicial.

Bailaque habría pisado la causa del narco entre 2013 y 2017 pero lo terminó procesando dos años después.

Tras las declaraciones, la consejera Roxana Reyes emitirá un dictamen que deberá ser votado en Comisión y luego, si es aprobado, debe ser llevado al plenario. Para que se pruebe el inicio de un juicio político son necesarios los votos de los dos tercios de los consejeros presentes.