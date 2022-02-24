Intratables en etapa de cambios: se va Paulo Vilouta y vuelven los ex Animales Sueltos

Nadie sabe el futuro del programa. Rumores en los pasillos de América.

El programa que conduce Alejandro Fantino viene hace tiempo en una etapa de transición. Cambios de formato y de panelistas para intentar encontrar un rumbo. En los últimos días extendió su espacio y se dedicó a temas históricos como la vida de Carlos Monzón y el crimen de Alicia Muñiz.

A fin de año Fantino reunió a varios de los panelistas y planificó un 2022 sin grandes cambios, pero en el canal se instaló el rumor que podría haber bajas Además se sumarían algunas de las caras visibles de Animales Sueltos, el programa que también condujo Fantino y terminó en una feroz interna entre sus integrantes.

Se habla de Maxi Montenegro, que esta semana volvió a su programa de 13 a 15 en A24, y de Edi Zunino, que regresó haciendo dupla con Marcela Pagano de 19 a 21 horas, y Javier Calvo. 

Zunino había estado en la mesa original de Animales Sueltos. Renunció a comienzos de 2019, luego del escándalo de espionaje y extorsión que se reveló con la causa contra el falso abogado Marcelo D’Alessio.

Entre los cambios en danza, también se especula con un cambio de horario para terminar cerca de la medianoche. Por ese motivo, Paulo Vilouta anunció que se baja del programa porque cada vez se la hace más difícil madrugar para su programa de radio. “Estuve reunido con las autoridades del multimedio y llegamos a la conclusión de que es imposible jugar los dos extremos. El viernes hago el último programa y terminamos un ciclo. 10 años: es una primaria entera y tres años de secundaria. Son 10 años que por supuesto a mí se me pasaron volando”, contó.

Vilouta es uno de los pocos sobrevivientes de la primera hora y se encargaba de cubrir a los conductores que pasaron por el ciclo.