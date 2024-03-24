Javier: el niño que no guardaba los juguetes

El presidente tiene el atrevimiento que otros no tuvieron para acelerar un ajuste sin complejos. Dónde está el camino de la construcción.

Bob el Constructor fue un dibujo animado que marco una generación . Se trataba de un niño Ingeniero civil, que con su casco de constructor les bajaba el mensaje a los niños televidentes que si se trabaja en equipo se pueden realizar grandes obras. Era , en ese sentido el antagónico del Gorila que destruía todo en el Nintendo frente a la laboriosa tarea de Super Mario. Los juegos en red traerían a futuras infancias la apología de la destrucción sobre el armado. Piaget se rindió.

Difícil imaginarse esa niñez de Javier pero se sabe por algunas entrevistas que ha sido dura y algo infeliz. los especialistas en psicología le han dado a los juegos de encastre un rol fundamental en la formación emocional y cognitiva de los Neo caminantes. Nuestras madres nos señalaban que eran los juegos , luego había qué guardar los juguetes para ordenar el cuarto.  Eran caminos creativos de apilar ladrillos y luego derribarlos con furia.

En le horizonte de estos primeros 100 días se ve claramente la vía de intentar destruir lo viejo , que es en definitiva el mensaje que parecieron dejar las urnas. Hay distracciones en el juego de la motosierra : intentos de aumentos de sueldos para algunos privilegiados , familiares dentro de la administración pública , repitiendo viejos vicios de la política tradicional. Nada de esto , ni el severo ajuste sobre sectores medios (aún en tapa de desarrollo),  ha menguando significativamente la paciencia o el apoyo sobre la figura presidencial , de un amplio segmento de la población. Si hace unir a sectores inimaginables en pequeñas luchas de resistencia al nuevo modelo.

La vice presidenta , Victoria Villarruel , calificó en tono cariñoso a el presidente de ” pobre jamoncito “. La ternura puede encerrar sentimientos contradictorios , Lo primero que se observa,  de la impresión de los interlocutores mas imparciales del presidente,  es que tiene modos de “chico caprichoso” . Si no le sale algo , insiste haciendo berrinches con la misma fórmula que vio fracasada. Sus fallidas intentonas en el Congreso marcan esa línea.

Otro ejemplo para seguir de cerca es que hará tras el traspié que tuvo su Gran Rabino Shimon Axel Wahnish para ser embajador argentino en Israel, varios senadores le señalaron falta de imparcialidad para cuidar los intereses nacionales que todo embajador debe tener ante otra nación como representante. Mas allá de esta interpretación, esta otra vertiente importante : defender el traslado e la embajada argentina a Jerusalén, podría ser un antecedente negativo para el reclamo de derecho internacional sobre Malvinas.

Sobre la Memoria activa que deja otro aniversario del 24 de marzo del 76,  hay que tener cuidado con especulaciones mezquinas que destruyan bases solidas de un contrato social de un Nunca Más. El balance de la historia con las responsabilidades compartidas , de una década siniestra y violenta, se dará con sosiego ,  sin perder la perspectiva de lo grave que es un estado salvaje y sin reglas básicas de respeto a los  derechos humanos.

Piaget sostenía que no se le pude enseñar nada a un niño  solo hay que dejar que lo vaya descubriendo por sí mismo.

