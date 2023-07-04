Jay Mammon le hizo juicio a De Brito: cuánto dinero le pide

No hubo acuerdo en la mediación. 

El estudio de abogados que representa al humorista Jey Mammon comunicó que se inciaron acciones legales contra el denunciante y contra el periodista Ángel de Brito, por considerar que el conductor afectó el derecho a la intimidad y la privacidad de Juan Martín Rago (el nombre real de Jey) al hablar en televisión sobre el caso y caer en calumnias e injurias que “afectaron su vida”.

En el caso del periodista,  los abogados de Mammon avanzaron con el juicio porque no hubo acuerdo en la mediación.

Iniciamos la instancia prejudicial contra un montón de personas, pero en el 99% de los casos estamos en una etapa de una solución alternativa al conflicto directamente penal, o civil, porque estamos llegando a acuerdos”, dijo el abogado del conductor en diálogo con La Nación.

Según reveló Marina Calabró, la querella contra De Brito es por 1,5 millón de dólares.