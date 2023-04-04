Jey dice que la calle no es boluda y le va a creer

La última entrevista televisiva con Baby dejó otra vez muchas dudas.

Jay dice que va a la tele para decir su verdad y descactivar lo que el interpreta como un show. Su reflejo es como el comilón que va a un tenedor libre. Resultado: show y de la peor calaña. Despejando la sangre, se pueden sacar algunas conclusiones. EL animador y humorista se presenta con un disfraz de fortaleza que se esfuma con las primeras luces . Insiste con que la edad no es lo importante de lo que se lo acusa , porque “eso no ocurrió nunca”, dice sobre el supuesto abuso. Por último, Mammon situa el momento de la denuncia de Lucas como una fiesta gay en la que había mucha gente y la víctima era uno mas , casi pasando inadvertido para él. Sin embargo , es muy detallista al narrar que estaba acompañado por otros dos amigos. Lo caracteriza como un chico que sufrió muchas vejaciones anteriores.

Nadie le pregunta : ¿Qué hizo él como pareja para contenerlo? Jay no ha mostrado por ahora las supuestas pruebas que tendría en su celular. Confía en la calle. Piensa que todo es un armado mediático. Y hasta advierte : “me instigan a que me tire por el balcón”.

Que quede claro, Jey es beneficiado por la prescripción , no fue absuelto como se dice a la ligera . Si hubiera pasado esto último , es decir la investigación a fondo, su presente estaría menos vidrioso.