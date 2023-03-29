Jey Mammon grabó su descargo y dice que quiere un Juicio de la Verdad

Se mostró conmovido. Reconoció la relación con el denunciante pero dice que fue consentida. El problema sigue siendo la edad que habría tenido la víctima.

El conductor y humorista decidió romper el silencio luego de su dubitativo comunicado ni bien estalló la denuncia de presunto abuso en con contra. A través de un video en las redes, Jey dijo ” no violé, no abusé no drogué”. Todo lo que lo salpicó ante el denunciante , un joven que fue abusado desde niño y logró sentencias a su favor en otras causas.

“Necesito un Juicio de la Verdad” cerró su presentación mediática quien fue suspendido por Telefé. Los Juicios de la Verdad se han aplicado en la argentina por los delitos de lesa humanidad , jo se conoce que se desarrollaran en otro tipos de cuestiones. Básicamente, se trata de llegar a una “verdad” no judiciable.

Cabe recordar que el delito por el que sea lo acusa a el actor prescribió, al pasar muchos años de la fecha en que se lo señala.

Jey admitió la relación e inclusive que un viejo tuit suyo , jactándose de haberse “garchado” a un tal Lucas, es veraz pero señaló que “todo fue consentido”. El asunto es que la víctima dijo que fue cuando tenia 14 ańos y Jey lo única a los 16, para ambos casos sería abuso.

 

 