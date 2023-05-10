Joaquín de la Torre insiste con Milei

El actual senador provincial por JXC , Joaquín de la Torre, volvió a a manifestarse a favor de una alianza con Javier Milei, en momentos que sus demás socios tomaron distancia. Le pidió a Patricia Bullrich que entienda la necesidad electoral de armar un frente con el libertario .El dirigente de San Miguel reconoció que para avanzar en una alianza solo en la provincia puede ser complicado a nivel jurídico pero insistió en afrontar la necesidad política. Disparó, además , contra Santilli de quine dijo “no quiere competir” en la candidatura a gobernador bonaerense.