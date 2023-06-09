Joaquin De la Torre volvió a torear a Larreta

El dirigente cercano a Patricia Bullrich dice que es insostenible que el Jefe de Gobierno insista en ser candidato cuando “no mide”.

El ex intendente de San Miguel, Joaquin De la Torre , volvió a la embestida contra Horacio R Larreta. A una semana que reclamó que se baje ya que según entiende su candidata Patricia lo estaría duplicando en votos, ahora sostiene que ” la mejor encuesta es la calle”.

En la entrevista que le concedió a Fantino,  De la Torre dijo que “esta es una elección de dirigentes territoriales que saben caminar donde está la gente”.

“Veo una paliza” , agregó entusiasta. Invitó al periodista a que haga una encuesta domestica entre sus relaciones . Calificó de desparramo las ultimas iniciativas políticas de Larreta y resaltó que las hizo por su desesperación política.

Sobre la intención de arrimar a Schiaretti en el espacio Juntos, indicó que está quedando como “un cargador” , a propósito del agite en al interna cordobesa. “Soltó la mano de nuestros candidatos antes de la elección “.

Además, su entusiasmo lo llevó a pronosticar el triunfo de Néstor Grindetti en la provincia,.

 

 