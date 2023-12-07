Jonatan Viale no seguirá en LN+: los motivos de su salida

El periodista podría recalar en la pantalla de TN.

Jonatan Viale no seguirá en la pantalla de LN+. La abrupta salida del periodista que más mide en esa pantalla se terminó de confirmar en las últimas horas.

Entre los motivos de su salida aparecen el cambio de gobierno y el juicio millonario que le hizo Marcelo Tinelli, donde también fue demandado el canal. “El directorio del Grupo La Nación tomó la decisión de no renovar el contrato”, dijo Jorge Rial en su programa.

Hace tiempo que se venía rumoreando que Viale iba a cambiar de pantalla el año próximo. Concretamente se habla de un desembarco en TN.

Esta noche, pese a los rumores, Viale estará al frente de su programa, pudo saber este medio.