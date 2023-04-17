El líder de Revolución Federal tenía un contrato con un famoso guionista español

Fue encontrado en su teléfono. El contrato con la productora de Jordi Evole sería para hacer un documental sobre el atentado a Cristina.

La investigación judicial por el atentado a la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner sigue arrojando datos llamativos. En el teléfono del líder de Revolución Federal, Jonathan Morel, la PSA encontró un contrato con la productora de Jordi Évole, un comunicador español que se hizo conocido por su programa “Salvados”, donde entrevistaba a líderes de todo el mundo.

Ese contrato sería para hacer un documental sobre el atentado fallido a Cristina Kirchner. “Se localizaron siete tomas fotográficas de un contrato realizado entre el mencionado y una productora de nombre Producciones Del Barrio S. L., relacionado con el proyecto de una serie documental sobre el intento de asesinato de Cristina Kirchner”, dice el informe de la PSA.
La productora mencionada es liderada por Jordi Évole y Ramón Lara. En los últimos años esa empresa hizo documentales sobre el Barcelona, sobre el Papa Francisco y sobre el presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, entre otros.
“Producciones del Barrio es una productora de televisión liderada por Jordi Évole y Ramón Lara, quienes llevan más de 20 años dedicados al sector audiovisual. Nuestro equipo multidisciplinar comprende las áreas de redacción, guión, producción, realización, ambientación, postproducción, documentación y comunicación, siendo capaces de gestionar toda la cadena de producción de nuestros contenidos”, dice en su sitio web.