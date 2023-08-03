Jony Viale trata de poner paños fríos en la pelea con Feinmann

Tras suspenderse el pase entre ambos , en La Nación +, un inquieto movilero fue a buscarlo a la salida de radio Rivadavia. “Va a estar todo bien, lo respeto y admiro”, dijo Jony intentando cambiar de tema en la nota.¿ Qué pasó? Dicen que ese pase, el segmento que más mide en la franja horaria de la tele, solo se le acredita en las mediciones a Viale. Es la segunda vez que por problemas internos se suspende el pase éxito del canal de noticias.