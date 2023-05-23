Jorge Asís aterrizó en C5N y dejó su fino análisis

Tras ser un clásico en América mutó de pantalla. Con el Gato hablar de la Doctora y de la oportunidad que deja pasar el radicalismo.

El Turco siempre deja la estela. En C5N sacudió la modorra de los analistas políticos y aconsejó dejar de estar enamorados de la centralidad de la Doctora (Cristina) . “Es increíble la centralidad que tiene desde el fracaso”.

Opinó que el calendario electoral va más rápido que la organización de los candidatos . “Todos asumen que el dedo de Cristina es lo que vale”.

“Para mí las PASO son absolutamente tóxicas “, agregó abonando el ideal de suspenderlas. Ponderó la inteligencia administrativa de los gobernadores peronistas y el radical Gerardo Morales.

Sobre Milei , Asís advirtió que lo importante no es lo que dice sino cómo lo dice , Sencillo y penetra en una población hastiada de los políticos tradicionales.

“”Nadie agarra el bastón de mariscal en el peronismo”, apuntó. Sobre Wado señalo que “le faltan un par de baños María, hervores, para ser candidato”. Señores Galera y Bastón.