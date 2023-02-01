Jorge Macri hará campaña con figuras de la línea fundadora del PRO

Se mostrará en los próximos días con Gabriela Michetti. Dicen, en su entorno, que la encuestas le sonríen.

El candidato a Jefe de gobierno porteño y ministro político de Larreta, apura los carros de una campaña donde su soltura en los barrios que toma contacto con eventuales votantes, y el apellido, parecen favorecerlo. Jorge Macri ve encuestas que lo posicionan algunos puntos por arriba de su claro oponente , el radical Martín Lousteau. A Larreta le han pedido al menos neutralidad. Su visita al sur para ver a Mauricio, generaron ecos en la interna porteña de Juntos.

Hasta aquí el Jefe porteño y candidato a presidente, coquetea con un abanico de candidatos propios como el ministro de Salud, Fernán Quirós. Ninguno ,ni siqueira el rey de la Pandemia, parecen proyectos sstetables en lo electoral , sino mas vale instrumentos de negociación que antepone Larreta para guardarse una cuota de poder en el distrito una vez que deba despedirse, en un segundo mandato amiatado por menos recursos y absorvido por la campaña.

El primo del ex presidente quiere ir prsentándose como el factor de un regreso a las fuentes del PRO en la ciudad , resucitando a algunas figuras que le mostrarán su apoyo en las recorridas barriales. Una de ellas , es Gabriela Michetti. Fue la compañera de Mauricio en los momentos embrinarios del partido amarillo. Luego se distanció algo del ex presidente cuando este optó por Horacio, en la interna a la Jefatura de gobierno. No resulta casual, entonces, que ella sea la elegida por el ex intendente de Vicente López.

La relación con Horacio sigue tensa desde que Jorge Macri hiciera una foto de acercamiento con Patricia Bullrich, dirigente que sigue en modo campaña presidencial.

“Se trata de reinvindicar la marca Macri con la impornta de Jorge “, contó un operador del candidato que se quiere mostrar fortalecido por figuras del macrismo. Por otro lado, Jorge Macri piensa ir exhibiendo banderas de cambio en algunos aspectos de la gestión porteña que ya lleva 16 años ininterrumpidos de dominio Pro. Para oxigenar, hará señalamientos crticos a algunos aspectos para cambiar como es la recuperación de los espacios públicos , copados por materos , piquetes y hasta mesas gastronómicas.

 

 

 